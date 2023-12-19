Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $32,287.25 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Delek US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

