David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

