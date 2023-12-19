DA Davidson Comments on Adobe Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the software company will earn $16.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.34 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

