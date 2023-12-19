Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 11,158 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

