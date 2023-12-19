Cwm LLC Sells 6,987 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

