Cwm LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.7 %

PGR opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.