Cwm LLC Sells 34,227 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,227 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

