Cwm LLC Sells 31,331 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after acquiring an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,276 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,865,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 626,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $831.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

