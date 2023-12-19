Cwm LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $7,511,469 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

