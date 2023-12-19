Cwm LLC Sells 11,651 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.