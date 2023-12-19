Cwm LLC Purchases 8,001 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

