Cwm LLC Purchases 3,391 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 336,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 244,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.