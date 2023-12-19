Cwm LLC Purchases 11,371 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 899,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,490,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

MDT opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

