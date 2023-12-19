Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 254,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

