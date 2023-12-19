Cwm LLC Has $19.06 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.