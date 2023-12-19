Cwm LLC Has $17.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $303.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

