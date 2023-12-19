Cwm LLC Has $14.42 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,862 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

