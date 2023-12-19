Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 525,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,202,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAXF opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $50.86.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.