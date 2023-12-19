Cwm LLC Buys 7,172 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $486.12 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.66 and a 200 day moving average of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

