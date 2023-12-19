Cwm LLC Buys 66,212 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,212 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,631,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,432 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,915,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1,147.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,876,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIVI opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.