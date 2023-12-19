Cwm LLC Buys 150,329 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,122,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,329 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.6% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 230.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Verizon Communications by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 85,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 423,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 224,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

