Cwm LLC Buys 140,633 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

