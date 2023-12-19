Cwm LLC Acquires 281,224 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2,246.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,224 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

