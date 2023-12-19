CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

LOW opened at $224.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average is $213.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

