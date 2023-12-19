CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $232.19 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $260.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

