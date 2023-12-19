CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

