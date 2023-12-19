CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $469.37 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.