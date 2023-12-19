CVA Family Office LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.