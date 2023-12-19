CVA Family Office LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

