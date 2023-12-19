CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

