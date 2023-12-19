CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.82. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

