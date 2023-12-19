CVA Family Office LLC Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $310.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $311.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

