CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 781 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,462,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,374,000 after acquiring an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 199,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

