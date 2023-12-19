CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CSP Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. CSP has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

