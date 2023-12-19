CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
CSP Stock Up 14.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. CSP has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.09.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
