CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS Disco

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $446.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.23.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,913,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Free Report

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.