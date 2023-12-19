Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in November

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 1,193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Crew Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Crew Energy Company Profile

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

