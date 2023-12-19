Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 9,091 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,813.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.65. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Coursera by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 312,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

