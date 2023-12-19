Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,143 shares of company stock valued at $92,511. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BASE stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

