Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

