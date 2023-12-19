Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,446,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

