Corus Entertainment Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$338.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.60 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$49,999.48. In other Corus Entertainment news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 86,206 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$49,999.48. Also, Director Michael D’avella sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

