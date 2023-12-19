Contrasting Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and China Education Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $607.41 million 0.60 $12.32 million $0.11 97.46 China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Technical Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Technical Institute and China Education Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and China Education Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 1.82% 8.85% 1.88% China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Education Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats China Education Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers. It serves students, partners, and communities by providing education and support services in various fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

