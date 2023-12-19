Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 1,961 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $328,559.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $9,740.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $154,788.85.

On Monday, December 4th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,592 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $63,011.52.

On Friday, December 1st, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,768 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $161,416.80.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $262,883.75.

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.