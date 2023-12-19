Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

