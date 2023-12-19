Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

