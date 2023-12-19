Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) versus Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 2.77% 1.98% 1.17% Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Collective Audience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.31 $3.53 million $0.10 45.00 Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Collective Audience on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

