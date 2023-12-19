Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

