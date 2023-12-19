CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on CCNE

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.