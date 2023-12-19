Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 297.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.