Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $33.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 297,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.